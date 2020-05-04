Nonie V. "Sue" Imp



Milwaukee - Was born into Eternal Life on April 25th, 2020. Survived by sisters, Peggy and Minnie along with her children; Aleta (Hal) Norling, Steve (Barb) Eastman, Bob (Anne) Eastman, Jean (special friend, Bryan) Eastman. Stepmother of Dave (Karen) Schmidt, John (Kathy) Imp Jr., Frank (Kristen) Imp, Steve (Diane) Imp, Mike (Ellen) Imp, Paul (Shari) Imp, Mary (Brian) Schalk, and Bill (Maria) Imp. Further survived by 29 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husbands Clifford Eastman Norman Schmidt and John Imp Sr.; and sisters Margaret, and Teenie; and brother, Frankie Dean.



Nonie "Sue" retired from working at the Electric Co. She enjoyed her church and choir as she talked about how wonderful it felt to hear them sing. She enjoyed her casino trips, cards every week and the before dinners. She enjoyed Benny's Cafe along with many others. Nonie "Sue" was buried at St Adalbert Cemetery on April 30th, 2020. A memorial service will be held when time permits to gather as groups to celebrate her life at Adoration Church, 3840 West Edgerton Avenue.













