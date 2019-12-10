|
Nora A. (nee Krueger) Carter
Age 62, Passed Away Peacefully after a long battle with illness Mon. Dec. 9th, 2019. Loving mother of Jennifer (Scott) Driessen, proud grandma to Brandon & Brodie, sister to Carol (Dennis) Hassel, and pet-mom to her cat, Rocky. Preceeded in death by her father Eugene, her mother Blanche and sister Doreen. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Nora's love of animals, she requested people make a donation to the Wisconsin Humane Society. A Memorial Celebration of Nora's life will be held at the funeral home Tue. Dec. 17th from 5PM until 7PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019