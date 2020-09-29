1/1
Nora Straseski
Nora Straseski

Saint Francis - (nee Dondero) Went to join her beloved daughter, Marie, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, age 61 years. Beloved wife of James "Jim" Straseski for 15 years, together a total of 21 years. Loving mother of Anthony (Sunny) Spears. Cherished grandma of Isabella Spears-Bowen, Asher Spears, Drake Hill, Autumn Spears and the late Willow Spears. Further survived by many siblings, other family and relatives.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1:00 P.M.-4:00 P.M. Funeral Service at 4:00 P.M.

Nora was a one a kind free-spirited loving soul. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Lung Association are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
OCT
3
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
