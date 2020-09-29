Nora Straseski
Saint Francis - (nee Dondero) Went to join her beloved daughter, Marie, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, age 61 years. Beloved wife of James "Jim" Straseski for 15 years, together a total of 21 years. Loving mother of Anthony (Sunny) Spears. Cherished grandma of Isabella Spears-Bowen, Asher Spears, Drake Hill, Autumn Spears and the late Willow Spears. Further survived by many siblings, other family and relatives.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1:00 P.M.-4:00 P.M. Funeral Service at 4:00 P.M.
Nora was a one a kind free-spirited loving soul. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Lung Association
are appreciated.