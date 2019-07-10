|
Rosynek, Norbert E. "Nobbie" Passed away 7-7-2019 age 94. He is survived by loving wife Vernyce "Toni", sister Joyce Szalewski (Nee Rosynek) and brother-in-law August Szalewski, nephews & nieces and friends. Preceded in death by his brothers, George Rosynek, Eugene Rosynek; sisters, Lousie Goldschmidt, Esther Parve, Dolores Norman, and Ruth Daniel. He grew up in Milwaukee, WI, served in the Army during WW II, worked at American Motors for 30 years and retired to West Bend. He traveled and lived in Arizona and loved his Cadillacs. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12th from 5-7pm. Service 7pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019