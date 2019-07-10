Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Norbert Rosynek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norbert E. "Nobbie" Rosynek

Add a Memory
Norbert E. "Nobbie" Rosynek Notice
Rosynek, Norbert E. "Nobbie" Passed away 7-7-2019 age 94. He is survived by loving wife Vernyce "Toni", sister Joyce Szalewski (Nee Rosynek) and brother-in-law August Szalewski, nephews & nieces and friends. Preceded in death by his brothers, George Rosynek, Eugene Rosynek; sisters, Lousie Goldschmidt, Esther Parve, Dolores Norman, and Ruth Daniel. He grew up in Milwaukee, WI, served in the Army during WW II, worked at American Motors for 30 years and retired to West Bend. He traveled and lived in Arizona and loved his Cadillacs. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12th from 5-7pm. Service 7pm.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline