Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9306 W. Beloit Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Norbert Barbian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norbert F. "Nibs" Barbian

Notice Condolences Flowers

Norbert F. "Nibs" Barbian Notice
Barbian, Norbert F. "Nibs" Passed to Eternal Life Monday, February 4, 2019, age 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Verna M. (nee Garvey). Loving father of Susan, Robert, Gerald, the late Thomas, John, Peggy (Bob) Gronowski and Judy (Bert) Duerrmeier. Dear grandfather of Jim, Meghan, Brittany, and Rachael Barbian, Katie and Amber Gronowski, Tracey (Daniel) Lockwood, Heidi and Allyssa Duerrmeier. Brother of Fr. Leonard and Wilfred (the late Patricia) Barbian. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond, Clifford (Patricia) and Joseph (Barbara and Joyce) Barbian. Also survived by 9 great, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd.) 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM with Fr. Leonard Barbian officiating. Private interment Arlington Park Cemetery. WWII Marine Corps Veteran and retired Firefighter with the West Allis Fire Department. Member of Kreji-Braun-Meier VFW Post #7485, the American Legion Post #537 and the West Allis Knights of Columbus #3095. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VFW Post #7485 appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.