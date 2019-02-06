|
Barbian, Norbert F. "Nibs" Passed to Eternal Life Monday, February 4, 2019, age 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Verna M. (nee Garvey). Loving father of Susan, Robert, Gerald, the late Thomas, John, Peggy (Bob) Gronowski and Judy (Bert) Duerrmeier. Dear grandfather of Jim, Meghan, Brittany, and Rachael Barbian, Katie and Amber Gronowski, Tracey (Daniel) Lockwood, Heidi and Allyssa Duerrmeier. Brother of Fr. Leonard and Wilfred (the late Patricia) Barbian. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond, Clifford (Patricia) and Joseph (Barbara and Joyce) Barbian. Also survived by 9 great, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd.) 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM with Fr. Leonard Barbian officiating. Private interment Arlington Park Cemetery. WWII Marine Corps Veteran and retired Firefighter with the West Allis Fire Department. Member of Kreji-Braun-Meier VFW Post #7485, the American Legion Post #537 and the West Allis Knights of Columbus #3095. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VFW Post #7485 appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019