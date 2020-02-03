|
|
Norbert G. "Norb" Kucharski
Norb passed peacefully on January 31, 2020, at age 77. Visitation will be held Friday, February 7, from 1-4 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Nashotah. Mass at 4 p.m. with reception to follow. Please direct memorial donations to St. Joan of Arc/St. Vincent de Paul Society. A full obituary can be found on our website: https://www.pagenkopf.com/obituaries/Norbert-Norb-George-Kucharski?obId=10822257#/obituaryInfo
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020