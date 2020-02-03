Services
Pagenkopf Funeral Home
1165 East Summit Avenue
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4457
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Nashotah, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Nashotah, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norbert Kucharski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norbert G. "Norb" Kucharski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norbert G. "Norb" Kucharski Notice
Norbert G. "Norb" Kucharski

Norb passed peacefully on January 31, 2020, at age 77. Visitation will be held Friday, February 7, from 1-4 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Nashotah. Mass at 4 p.m. with reception to follow. Please direct memorial donations to St. Joan of Arc/St. Vincent de Paul Society. A full obituary can be found on our website: https://www.pagenkopf.com/obituaries/Norbert-Norb-George-Kucharski?obId=10822257#/obituaryInfo



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norbert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagenkopf Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline