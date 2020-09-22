Norbert H. BremerNorbert H. (Norb) Bremer passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 in Milwaukee at the age of 81. Norb is survived by his wife of 60 years Karen (Rachuy), daughter-in-law Kim, daughter Elizabeth (Mark Rehorst), and son Douglas (Tammy); grandchildren Alissa, Sarah, David, Katelyn, Matther, Rachel and Natalie; sister Sandra, brothers Leslie (Bonnie), Robert and Paul (Susan); sister-in-law Earline; brother-in-law Donald (Alfa); and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his son Mark; parents Helmuth and Dorothy; in-laws Earl and Maxine; brother Jack; brothers-in-law Fritz and Tom; and other family members.