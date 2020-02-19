Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church
1615 Wauwatosa Ave
Wauwatosa, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church
1615 Wauwatosa Ave
Wauwatosa, WI
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Plymouth, WI
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving husband to the late Arlowene "Sue". Dear father to Patricia Peters, Kaye (late Charles) Jung, James (Patricia) Koebel, Amy Koebel and Donald (Lynn) Koebel. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Monday, February 24 at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church (1615 Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa) from 4 to 7 PM with the funeral service at 7 PM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth on Tuesday, February 25 at 11 AM. The family wishes to thank the staff at Sylvan Crossings and Grace Hospice for their wonderful care and support.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
