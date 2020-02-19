|
Norbert H. Koebel
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving husband to the late Arlowene "Sue". Dear father to Patricia Peters, Kaye (late Charles) Jung, James (Patricia) Koebel, Amy Koebel and Donald (Lynn) Koebel. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Monday, February 24 at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church (1615 Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa) from 4 to 7 PM with the funeral service at 7 PM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth on Tuesday, February 25 at 11 AM. The family wishes to thank the staff at Sylvan Crossings and Grace Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020