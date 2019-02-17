Services
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory
979 N Green Bay Rd
Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 377-0380
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Savior Ev. Lutheran Church
1332 Arrowhead Rd.
Grafton, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior Ev. Lutheran Church
1332 Arrowhead Rd.
Grafton, WI
Netz, Norbert J. Of Grafton. February 15, 2019 age 94 yrs. Beloved husband of the late Doris (nee Braun). Loving father of Mark (Sue) Braun. Proud grandfather of Matthew (Holly) Braun and Jeremy (Fiancee Sarah Budecki) Braun. Proud great grandfather of Cora & Colette Braun. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral service Wednesday February 20, 11 AM at Our Savior Ev. Lutheran Church 1332 Arrowhead Rd. Grafton. Visitation at the church from 9 - 10:45 AM. Private burial at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Mequon. In lieu of flowers memorials to Our Savior Ev. Lutheran Church or Wisconsin Lutheran College Milwaukee appreciated. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Lasata Crossings and Lasata Care Center, and his many friends at Our Savior for their kind and loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
