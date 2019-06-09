|
|
Kultgen, Norbert Surrounded by a loving family, Bert, age 89, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 while holding the hand of Betty, his wife of 62 years. Bert was born in Lake Church, WI on September 1, 1929 and lived most of his life in Saukville. While he traveled the world during his nine years in the Navy and was subsequently the proprietor, along with Betty, of Kultgen's Hardware in Cedarburg, he will be most remembered for being a loving and supportive husband, father, and most of all, grandfather. In addition to Betty, Bert is survived by his three sons Mark (Karin), Joe (Beth) and Paul (Christine) as well as his five grandchildren Samantha, Jacob, Alaena, Colin and Sean. They all will miss him dearly and will always remember his willingness to put his family first, his desire to do right by others, his loving teasing of the daughter in-laws and grandchildren, and that always present glint in his eye. They will honor him by carrying on the values he taught them. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. John XXIII Parish - Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (120 W. Church Ln. Saukville, WI 53080) with Fr. Patrick Wendt presiding. Visitation will be at the CHURCH from 10:00am until the time of service. Bert will be laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Saukville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you hold someone's hand, maybe give them some gentle ribbing and try to catch a glimpse of a glint in their eye. EERNISEE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE PORT WASHINGTON 262-284-2601 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019