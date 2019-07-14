Services
Feih, Norbert Paul Norbert Paul Feih, 85, of Fort Myers, FL, passed away on Jul 8, 2019. Norbert was born on September 22, 1933, in Milwaukee, WI. He retired from Wisconsin Electric Power Company, Milwaukee, WI, and the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department, Grafton, WI. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Helen (Prill) Feih; children Paul (Mark) Brandau-Shirley, Pamela (Michael) Parchim, Penelope Kelly-Williams (Lawrence Williams), and Peggy Kelly; grandchildren Markus (Lacey) Shirley, Erin (Stephen) Kotowski, Christine Williams Schmelzer (Mark Schmelzer), Wendie (Steve) Felde, Juliana (Marshall) Wish, Adam (Melissa) Parchim, Nicholas Brandau, and John Williams (fiance Delaney Marcon); great-grandchildren Lila Shirley, Amanda Schmelzer, Kayden Wish, Zayne Warren, Emma Parchim, Emmaline Kotowski, Lucas Wish, Benjamin Kotowski, Noelle Wish, Reid Parchim, and Odin Wish; and nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Frances (Wimmer) Feih; granddaughter Jacqueline Brandau; great-grandson Daniel Brandau; brother Richard Feih; sister Lucille (Feih) Rheaume; and nephew Mark Rheaume. Norbert will rest in the columbarium at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI. Final arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the or the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements have been made under the direction of Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, Fort Myers, FL.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
