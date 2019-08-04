Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Resources
More Obituaries for Norbert Laczniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norbert R. Laczniak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norbert R. Laczniak Notice
Laczniak, Norbert R. Reunited with his wife, Virginia, on Friday, August 2, 2019, age 92. Loving dad of Kathy (Jerry) Bounds, Corinne (Frank) Donald and Russ (Kathy) Laczniak. Proud grandpa of Brian (Gina), Russell (Jamie), Andrew (Lauren), Bradley (Niki), Michael (Liz), Matthew and Jonathan. Great-grandpa of Hayli, Jayden, Braylin, Lucy, Dixie and Benjamin. Dear brother of Florence Janaszek. Also loved by other family members and friends. Visitation will be held at ST. MATTHIAS PARISH, 9300 W Beloit Rd, Milwaukee, WI, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 9-9:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. A special thank you to Fr. Dave Cooper for his love and friendship.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norbert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline