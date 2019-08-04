|
Laczniak, Norbert R. Reunited with his wife, Virginia, on Friday, August 2, 2019, age 92. Loving dad of Kathy (Jerry) Bounds, Corinne (Frank) Donald and Russ (Kathy) Laczniak. Proud grandpa of Brian (Gina), Russell (Jamie), Andrew (Lauren), Bradley (Niki), Michael (Liz), Matthew and Jonathan. Great-grandpa of Hayli, Jayden, Braylin, Lucy, Dixie and Benjamin. Dear brother of Florence Janaszek. Also loved by other family members and friends. Visitation will be held at ST. MATTHIAS PARISH, 9300 W Beloit Rd, Milwaukee, WI, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 9-9:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. A special thank you to Fr. Dave Cooper for his love and friendship.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019