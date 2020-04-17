|
Norbert "Rusty" Tym
Milwaukee - Age 81 years. Passed away peacefully with his wife, Sharon, and his daughter by his side on April 12, 2020. Rusty is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-daughters and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Rusty's life will take place on a future date after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Luther Manor Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020