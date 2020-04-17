Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Norbert "Rusty" Tym

Milwaukee - Age 81 years. Passed away peacefully with his wife, Sharon, and his daughter by his side on April 12, 2020. Rusty is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-daughters and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Rusty's life will take place on a future date after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Luther Manor Foundation would be appreciated.

See full notice at www.jelacicfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
