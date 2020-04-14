|
Noreen Schoenemann
(Née Korman)
Died Peacefully April 12, 2020, at 82 years old. Beloved mother of Susan Thompson, Lynn (David Wilson) Schoenemann, Cyndy (Jon) Wolfenbarger. Loving grandmother of Laurel Thompson. Also survived by brother Marc (Melanie) Korman, niece Beth, nephew Scott and other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Susan G. Komen or are appreciated. Private interment. Full obituary at SuminskiFuneralHome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020