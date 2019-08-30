Services
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noreen Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noreen T. Cunningham


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noreen T. Cunningham Notice
Cunningham, Noreen T. Noreen T. Cunningham, age 70, of Millsboro, DE and formerly of Port Washington, WI, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 after a courageous three year fight with cancer. She was born on March 29, 1949 in New York City, daughter of the late Thomas O'Connor, Sr. and Anne O' Connor (nee Patwell). Noreen was an honors graduate of the Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic girls High School in Upper Manhattan. She continued her Catholic education at both Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, NY and Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, WI. She was an extraordinarily expert homemaker, home remodeler, and home designer for most of her adult life. Noreen is survived by her beloved husband, George Cunningham, who is a retired partner of the law firm, Foley and Lardner, Milwaukee, WI. She is also survived by her three brothers: Doctor Thomas O'Connor of West Palm Beach, FL, Patrick O'Connor of Doylestown, PA, and Timothy O'Connor of Claremont, FL; two sisters, Maureen Whiteside of Oakridge, NJ and Anne O'Shea of Westgrove, PA; 12 loving nieces and nephews, three of whom, Tim O'Shea, Kelly Loeb, and Dr. Tracey O'Connor, were especially supportive during her illness. Noreen was also the proud godmother of a dozen children, including again Tim and Kelly and most recently, Dr. Tracey's son, Eamonn. She was also loved by hundreds of friends in Delaware, Wisconsin, and elsewhere, as well as by every dog, especially every basset hound, in the known universe. A Celebration of Noreen's Life will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958, where friends may visit beginning at 2:00 PM. A second Celebration will be held in Port Washington, WI, during the summer of 2020, date, time and place to be announced. Noreen loved flowers but she also loved our country's Veterans. All three of her brothers and her brother in law, Tim O'Shea, served during the Vietnam War Era, her brothers Tom and Patrick in Vietnam itself. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Seas the Day, a local hands-on organization dedicated to Vets. Donations may be sent to P.O. Box 811, Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Please visit Noreen's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noreen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline