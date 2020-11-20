Norene A. Caliva
Norene A. Caliva, 81, of Freeport and formerly of New Berlin, WI, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Rock River Hospice Home, Sterling. Born March 14, 1939 in Waukesha, WI, the daughter of Hugo and Irene (Drydyk) Jensen. Irene was a 1957 graduate of Waukesha High School and a 1961 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She was a Material Control Coordinator for General Electric in Waukesha for 20 years prior to retirement. Norene enjoyed running and was a former member of Rockford Road Runners Club. She was an avid volunteer for many organizations in the Freeport area over the years, including Pretzel City USA, Voices Book Nook and the Northwest IL Audubon Society. Survived by her daughter, Wendy (Andrew) Nelson of Oregon, IL; and her 3 grandchildren, Grace Nelson, Zoe Nelson and Bailey Nelson. Predeceased by her parents. An on- line memorial service is to be live streamed on Saturday, November 28th. Please check www.farrellhollandgale.com
for details. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Norene's name may be made to Rock River Hospice & Home, Sterling.