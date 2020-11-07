Norita A. BisciCudahy - (Née Wilson) Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of Richard for 63 years, Loving mother of Richard Jr. (Diane), Kimberly and James. Dear sister of Donald Wilson. Norita is also loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, from 10:30 AM, until time of service 12:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Francis Health Services for the loving care given to Norita.