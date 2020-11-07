1/
Norita A. Bisci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norita A. Bisci

Cudahy - (Née Wilson) Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of Richard for 63 years, Loving mother of Richard Jr. (Diane), Kimberly and James. Dear sister of Donald Wilson. Norita is also loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, from 10:30 AM, until time of service 12:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.

The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Francis Health Services for the loving care given to Norita.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved