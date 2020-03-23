Resources
Milwaukee - (nee Vielgut) Age 82 years. Born to eternal life March 22, 2020. Preceded in death by her son Steven, parents Anton and Millie Vielgut, sisters Beverly Wyler and Mardell Meacham and brother Tony Vielgut. Beloved wife of Harold for 61 years. Dear mother of David, Gary (Shelley) and Michael (Linda) Ballmann. Loving grandmother of Austen, Carsen, Kylie, and Danielle. Sister of Eleanor Mishak. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Noritta was a retired food service employee at MPS.

Private family services has taken place with entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Noritta's life will take place at a future date. Please call the funeral home or refer to its website for that information.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
