Bautch, Norma Ann "Ziggy" (Nee Ziegeweid) Norma Ann "Ziggy" Bautch, 77 of St. Francis, WI, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 peacefully and wonderfully surrounded by the love and care of her family. Her strength, inspiration, courage and joy in living will live on in the hearts of those who loved her. She loved life and continued to have a positive attitude throughout her years while contending with a number of challenging health conditions. Ziggy cherished her family and enjoyed life and socializing with family and friends. She leaves a legacy of faith and a strong German work ethic. She lived by the motto of giving 150% to everything she did in life and love. She was a loving daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend to all she came to know in her life. With an upbeat, infectious personality, she lived life to the fullest and had an ever-positive attitude. She will not be forgotten by those she loved and who loved her. Survivors include her husband, Donald of almost 58 years; three sons, John (Christie) of Nashville, TN, Greg (Jill) of Waukegan, IL and Mike (Jolene) of Brighton, MI, and two daughters, Pam of St. Francis, WI and Kate of Wauwatosa, WI; eight grandchildren, AJ of Nashville, TN, Heather (Chris) Dillon of Milwaukee, WI, Abby of Duluth, MN, Emma (Mario) Butler of Brighton, MI, Claire and Grace of Brighton, MI, Nicholas and Olivia Packer of Milwaukee, WI,; and three great-grandchildren, Siena, Anora and Connor Dillon of Milwaukee, WI; a sister, Mary (Ben) Boschee of Deer Park, WA, brothers, Dave (Therese) of Winona, Jim (Judy) of Arcadia, WI, Greg (Phyllis) of Franklin, WI, Bernard (Michelle) of Arcadia, WI and many, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Anne Marie, her parents, her sisters Rita and Ethel, and brothers, Bob, Joe, Bill, Charlie, Mark and Lyle. All of Ziggy's family wishes to thank the staff at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Downtown Milwaukee as well as the Lawlis Family Hospice at Columbia St. Mary's in Mequon for the wonderful and special care she received in her last few weeks. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Friday February 22nd, at the Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home-Bay View Chapel - with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass on Saturday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at St. Veronica's Catholic Church with the Reverend Father Carmelo Giuffre officiating. Her ashes will be interned at a later date at her family burial site at St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI. In lieu of flowers, the family feels strongly that Masses be offered or a memorial donation be made to Lawlis Family Hospice Center in Mequon, or to the donor's choice in Ziggy's memory.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019