Kamenick, Norma Ann (Nee Rowley) Reunited with her husband on 5/26/19 at the age of 82. Dearest mother to Jeri Ann (Birge) Black, Vicki Benjamin, Mona Englund, David (Wendy) Kamenick, Gigi (Audie) Klug, Chris (Cheryl) Kamenick, Liz/Babe (John) Donner. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 8 great, great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, 4 son-in-laws, Joe, Jim, Tom, and Stan, her parents, 1 brother, and 1 sister. Following her wishes there will be no service.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019