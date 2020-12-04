1/
Norma C. Kaun
Norma C. Kaun

West Bend - Went Home to the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the age of 98. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Norma is preceded in death by her parents Gustav and Lillie; sisters Verna Groll and Dorothy Drefahl; brothers George, Harvey, Elmer and Stanley.

Private services will be held. Norma will be buried at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Wauwatosa, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Bend are greatly appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
