Norma S.D. Ciesinski(Nee Shaffer) 95 years young. In the early morning hours of December 4, 2020 Norma was blessed with a peaceful, direct flight to her Heavenly home where she was reunited with her husband, Art and their infant son, David, along with many other loved ones. Norma will be fondly remembered by her daughters and sons-in-law, Gay and Gary Lehman and Joy and Lawrence Ruddat; by her grandchildren Christopher (Yesenia Garcia) Lehman, Tracy (Brett) Wildt, Amy (Daniel) Kaiser, Michael Ruddat (girlfriend Brittany); as well as her great-grandchildren, Tahlya, Marcos, Ella and Henry. Norma is further survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Special thanks to her frequent visitors who include Robert, Danny, Rich, Diana, Heidi, and Susie. The family thanks Riverview Village staff for the care Norma received these last two years.Private immediate family services will be held, officiated by Rev. Laura McLeod.You are invited to leave a message or memory about Norma on the funeral home's website. Memorials to Norma's longtime church are appreciated: Brookfield Congregational United Church of Christ. PO Box 98, Brookfield, WI 53008-0098