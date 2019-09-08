Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
For more information about
Norma Ehlers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Ehlers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Ehlers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Ehlers Notice
Norma Ehlers

Of Brown Deer, WI - (nee Hupfer) Born to Eternal Life on Mon. Sept. 2, 2019, age 87 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Randall. Survived by her dear children Mark (Linda) and David. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at CHRIST ALONE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (247 S. Main St, Thiensville, WI 53092) on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 from 12Noon - 12:30pm with Services at 12:30pm. Private interment Graceland Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline