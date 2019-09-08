|
|
Norma Ehlers
Of Brown Deer, WI - (nee Hupfer) Born to Eternal Life on Mon. Sept. 2, 2019, age 87 years. Preceded in death by her loving husband Randall. Survived by her dear children Mark (Linda) and David. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at CHRIST ALONE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (247 S. Main St, Thiensville, WI 53092) on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 from 12Noon - 12:30pm with Services at 12:30pm. Private interment Graceland Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019