Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME
1875 N. Calhoun Rd.
Brookfield, WI
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME
1875 N. Calhoun Rd.
Brookfield, WI
Norma Ferry Notice
(Nee Porath) Passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the age of 100 years! Preceded in death by her husband James and infant son James Jr. Norma is also loved and will be missed by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, from 12:00 PM, until time of service at 1:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
