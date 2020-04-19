Services
Informed Choice Funeral and Cremation Alternatives
2247 South 108th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 327-2500
Passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at age 81. She is survived by her brother H. Keith (Janet) Landers; her nieces and nephews, Jeff Landers, Kurt Landers, Sheri (Steven) Parker, Laura (Donald) Sime, and many great nieces and nephews.

Norma worked for Milwaukee County, the company that constructed Miller Park, and the Annunciation Church gift shop. In her earlier years, she enjoyed training dogs for show. She also enjoyed music throughout her life, and was an avid Brewers fan. Norma was proud to be the God Mother of her nephew, Jeff, and was proud to be a great aunt.

Private services will be held.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020
