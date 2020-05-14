Norma Jean Dobbert
Pewaukee - (nee Hull) Of Pewaukee, Wisconsin. While surrounded by her loving family, Norma peacefully entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in her home at the age of 85. Norma was the loving wife of the late Jack and the devoted mother to their son Jeff (Kathy Riley) Dobbert, daughters Dejon (John) Wirth and Susie (Dan) Drout and daughter-in-law Cathy Dobbert. Proudest grandmother and cheerleader of Jason Dobbert, Casey (Beau) Becker and Jeremy Dobbert; Emily Wirth (Matt Catton) and Jack Wirth; Danny (Sarah) Drout, Dana (Ben) Garcia and Shannon (Joe) Narewski. Loving and adoring Gigi of Leo, Lucy and Miles Becker; Danny and Rosalie Drout; Knox and Bronx Garcia and Brooks Narewski. Norma is survived by brother, Howard (Joyce) Hull; sisters-in-law Donna (Sid) Franklin and Jean Hull; brother-in-law Donnie (Elaine Dobbert) and many nieces, nephews and dear friends, all who have loved and cherished her friendship for years. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Hazel Hull; sister Marie McCarthy; brothers Merlin and Robert Hull; sisters-in law Joan Hull, Florence Hull and Darlene Farley and brother-in-law Richard McCarthy.
Norma was born on April 9, 1935, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, daughter of George and Hazel Hull. She graduated from Hazel Green High School and then from the Milwaukee County School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Jack and Norma were married on March 22, 1958 and celebrated 60 years of marriage before Jack died on August 31, 2018. Norma was one of the original nurses at Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, when it was founded in 1964, and she was instrumental in building the ER and Outpatient Departments during her 36-year career. In retirement, Norma was a dedicated volunteer in several community organizations and at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lannon, Wisconsin, where they were members for 60 years.
Jack and Norma raised their family in Sussex and spent their retirement years RVing to Florida and Texas with family and friends. What they enjoyed most was spending time with their kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Countless hours were spent at the grandchildren's sporting events and at family gatherings, leaving memories to last a lifetime. Norma will forever be remembered as a kind, loving, strong and thoughtful woman who loved God and all the people in her life.
Pastor Andrew Fix will officiate a private service for the family. If you would so desire, memorials in Norma's name can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, to the Lake Country Free Clinic or to the charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Saadati, Mel, Pam C., Mary C. and Lisa S. for the kind and compassionate care given to Mom and to our family during her illness and final days.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 14 to May 17, 2020.