Norma Jean Huckstorf (Nee: Frost)
Norma Jean Huckstorf (Nee: Frost), age 91, passed away on January 23rd, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home. Norma was born on September 3rd, 1928 to the late Dwight and Grace (Nee: Sheard) Frost. She was married to the love of her life, the late Richard Huckstorf, for 69 years.
Norma will be dearly missed by her four children; Pamela (David) Muehlbauer, Gregory and the late Darlene (Kablau) Huckstorf, Richard (Lisa) Huckstorf, and Jill (John) Hoeffler, as well as her 12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Norma's Life will take place on Tuesday February 4th, 2020 at Norway Lutheran Church (6321 Heg Park Rd, Wind Lake, WI 53185). Memorial gathering will be from 5:30 PM till time of memorial service at 6:30 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020