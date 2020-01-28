Services
29134 Evergreen Dr.
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 514-4600
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Norway Lutheran Church
6321 Heg Park Rd
Wind Lake, WI
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:30 PM
Norway Lutheran Church
6321 Heg Park Rd
Wind Lake, WI
Norma Jean (Frost) Huckstorf

Norma Jean Huckstorf (Nee: Frost)

Norma Jean Huckstorf (Nee: Frost), age 91, passed away on January 23rd, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home. Norma was born on September 3rd, 1928 to the late Dwight and Grace (Nee: Sheard) Frost. She was married to the love of her life, the late Richard Huckstorf, for 69 years.

Norma will be dearly missed by her four children; Pamela (David) Muehlbauer, Gregory and the late Darlene (Kablau) Huckstorf, Richard (Lisa) Huckstorf, and Jill (John) Hoeffler, as well as her 12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Norma's Life will take place on Tuesday February 4th, 2020 at Norway Lutheran Church (6321 Heg Park Rd, Wind Lake, WI 53185). Memorial gathering will be from 5:30 PM till time of memorial service at 6:30 PM.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

262-514-4600

www.integrityfunerals.net



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
