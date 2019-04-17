|
|
Radmann, Norma Jean L. (Nee Bushek) Of Milwaukee, WI died April 14, 2019 at the age 82. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Radmann. Dear mother of Kenneth (Tamie) and Barbara Greve. Stepmother of Bruce (Victoria), the late Mark, and Scott Radmann. Cherished grandmother of Megan (Jacob) Kimps, Matthew (special friend Kaitlyn), and Ryan (Colette) Greve, Brett (Carrie) and Brian Radmann, and Maria and Scott Bruss. Great-grandmother of Luke, Benjamin, and Nathaniel Kimps, and Hailey and Garrett Radmann. Sister of the late Gene Lamphear. Sister-in-law of Doris (and the late George) Ptacek. Visitation will be at Harder Funeral Home on Saturday, April 20 from 10 - 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Private interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Thank you to Norma's special friends, Nancy and Les, for all their help and support over these past few years; and, to her nurse, Sandra, and the second floor rehab unit, in particular Jackie and Falecia, at Alexian Village. Lastly, thanks to Horizon Hospice for their care these last few weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019