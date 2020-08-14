1/1
Norma Jean Ulbing
Norma Jean Ulbing

Ulbing, Norma Jean (nee Christiansen). November 6, 1935 to August 11, 2020.

Norma (age 84) passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her children. Beloved wife of the late Frank Ulbing Sr. Cherished mother of Deborah, the late Frank Jr. (Dotty), Elise Eden, Jennifer (Ronald) Beck, Daniel (Tammy), and Bradley. Proud grandmother of Tiffany, Crystal, Dana, Steven, Nicholas, Garrett, and Rachel. Dear sister of the late Roy, the late Chris, Richard, Glenn, Jon, Alan, and sister-in-law Irene Zalewski.

Norma loved to sew, cook, and garden. She was a leader for La Leche League and the Lutheran Church, proprietor of Ulbing's Grocery in Sullivan, and a volunteer EMT for Jefferson County. After retiring, Norma was lovingly cared for by her children Debbie and Bradley.

The family will host a Memorial Service at a later date. See full obituary at https://www.bvfh.net/obituaries/Norma-Jean-Ulbing?obId=17897299?




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
