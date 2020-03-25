|
|
Norma M. Roscoe
(nee Anthony) December 5, 1925 - March 23, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Thomas, loving mother of Terrence and Michael (Julie), amazing grandmother to Andrea, Emma, Adam and great grandchildren. Norma will be remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
With the pandemic minimizing our options to offer the continuous support ourselves, God placed special people there for us. The family would like to thank McKinley Place & the Horizon Hospice team for being there to allow her to be as independent as possible, until it was necessary to have her spend her final days in the loving care of the staff at Lawlis Family Hospice.
Due to the current situation going on in our world, no memorial service will be held. Family will honor her at a later date with a private celebration of life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020