Norma Tietyen

Norma TietyenGreenfield - On September 27, 2020 Norma Bertha (Nee Rusch) Tietyen was called to eternal rest at the age of 102. She passed peacefully at her beloved home in Greenfield, WI with family by her side throughout her last days.Norma was blessed with an impressive and full life. She was born in 1918 to William and Minnie (Nee Zahn) Rusch and grew up in the small town of Gillett, WI. She emerged from the Great Depression to venture on to nursing school at Milwaukee County General Hospital in 1939. She then embarked on an honorable career as a cardiac surgical nurse and was part of the first heart transplant surgery team in Wisconsin at St. Luke's Hospital. Norma was married to Earl "Barney" Tietyen and they have one dear son together.Norma cherished faith, home, and family. Oma (as she was named by the great grandkids) found much joy in family visits and updates about all the grands' and great grands' activities. She enjoyed cooking both handed down and new recipes( which her family was thrilled to taste test for her), watching classic movies and Hallmark Channel, and was a whiz at crossword puzzles and card games. Her caramel corn is the best in the world. Oma was both an amazing listener and spectacular storyteller/historian. She was an ambitious, resourceful, smart, nurturing soul, leaving an incredible legacy behind. Oma was also strong-willed and determined, living independently in her home until 101.Preceded in death by her parents, husband and 3 siblings. Beloved mother to Lowell(Judy), adored grandma to Amy(Mark), Jamie(Sarah), Jeremy(Kimberly), cherished great grandma/Oma to Sophia, Samuel, Sebastian, Simone, Jacob, Benjamin, Caroline, and a blessing to countless other family and friends over the years.A memorial will be held on Sunday, October 4th with a visitation at 5:30 PM and a service at 6:30PM at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 3820 W. Layton Ave. Services will be available via live stream and via recording post event. Memorial donations to Mount Zion Lutheran Church appreciated.