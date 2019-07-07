Services
Van Dorf, Norma (Cunningham) Van Dorf, Norma Jean (Cunningham) of Greenfield, WI went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 1, 2019 at age 57 after a valiant battle with brain cancer. Faithful wife of 35 years to Daniel, and loving mother to sons Joseph and Elijah, she is further survived by numerous sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and grandbabies from her spiritual family. Please visit www.hartsonfuneral home.com for complete obituary and memorial service details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
