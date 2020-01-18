|
Norma Ward
Greendale - (Nee Zimmer) Died peacefully January 16, 2020 at age 75. Survived by John her devoted husband of 47 years. Loving mother of Jeffrey and Andrea. Further survived by her sister Jeanette Sherman and by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Mildred Zimmer and by her siblings Francis Zimmer and Elizabeth Deneen.
Norma was a beloved teacher for 33 years at Carollton Elementary School in Oak Creek, WI. In retirement she served the community as a master gardener.
Family and friends are welcome to gather at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church (6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale, WI) on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:15 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church or the of Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020