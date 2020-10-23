1/1
Norman A. Wrangham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman A. Wrangham

Oak Creek, WI - Born to Eternal Life Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving husband of the late Marion "Joyce" (nee Michalski). Cherished father of Donna Maas and Sandra Salem (fiancé John A. Bachand). Beloved grandfather of Angela Rose. Brother of the late Nelson and the late Ruth Weidman. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Norman's family would like to extend a special thank-you to Gerald Logie for his care and assistance.

Visitation Thursday, October 29, 2020 at THE FUNERAL HOME from 9AM to 12PM. Funeral Service to follow, at 12PM. Interment with Military Honors at Forest Hill Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home South Suburban Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved