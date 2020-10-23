Norman A. WranghamOak Creek, WI - Born to Eternal Life Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving husband of the late Marion "Joyce" (nee Michalski). Cherished father of Donna Maas and Sandra Salem (fiancé John A. Bachand). Beloved grandfather of Angela Rose. Brother of the late Nelson and the late Ruth Weidman. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Norman's family would like to extend a special thank-you to Gerald Logie for his care and assistance.Visitation Thursday, October 29, 2020 at THE FUNERAL HOME from 9AM to 12PM. Funeral Service to follow, at 12PM. Interment with Military Honors at Forest Hill Memorial Park.