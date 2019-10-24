|
|
Norman D. Schoenleber died at Clement Manor on October 22, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee on October 13, 1924, the son of Charles E. and Hattie (nee Barth) Schoenleber. Norman survived a serious bone infection without antibiotics as a child. He attended South Division High School, had two minor roles in the February 1944 class play and a major role in the June play, and graduated that month. Norman received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Milwaukee State Teacher's College in 1948. He taught eighth grade at Pewaukee Grade School for three years. On August 19, 1950, he married Marilyn Ruth Wilde. He taught in Greenfield, first at Glenwood Grade School and then Maple Grove Grade School for thirty-eight years. In June 1958 Norman received a Master of Education degree from the University of Wisconsin. His thesis was "A Study of How the Seventh and Eighth Graders of Glenwood Grade School Felt about their Report Cards." While teaching in Greenfield he wrote and presented student Christmas plays. Norman was elected vice president of the Milwaukee County Teachers Association, was Recreational Director in Butler for several years, and a member of both the Wisconsin Educational Association and the National Educational Association. He was proud to be a public school teacher for forty-one years. His wife Marilyn died on August 14, 2009. He lived at home until July 4, 2018, when he moved
to Clement Manor after a brief hospital stay.
He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Marie (long thought to be his son Charles Herbert) and sons Richard Walter (wife Ruth de Haan) and David Norman (wife Barbara Cords), three granddaughters (Catherine, Alyssa, and Katelyn), one grandson (Theodore), and three great-granddaughters (Anne, Rebecca, and Lorelei).
His funeral will be held at Whitnall Park Lutheran Church, 5847 S. Lilac Lane, Hales Corners, on October 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. (visitation begins at 9:30). Contributions in his memory can be made to Milwaukee's Hope House, the Salvation Army, or Lutheran World Relief.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019