Kubicek, Norman David Passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, age 68. Preceded in death by his parents Rudolph "Rudy" and Elizabeth "Betty" and his sister Cara McElroy. Survived by his wife Susan, his son Kevin, his sisters; Kathi (Don Pollard), Sue Yenter, Janice, Connie (Steve Coen), Kim (Jim Nagle), Mary Gail (Larry Plutschack), his brother Joe (Doni), and several nieces and nephews. Dave retired from FinishMaster in 2016 where he worked with Rudy. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. Last season he was recognized for 20 tremendously enjoyed years of service at County Stadium and Miller Park as a beer vendor. See funeral home website for complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019