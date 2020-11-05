Norman E. RyanPassed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 60. Loving husband of Sandra (nee Nell). Beloved father of Greg (Aimee) Congdon, Sean (Susan) Congdon and Alex Congdon. Special uncle to Jason Kaltenberg. Cherished grandpa of Lucas and Joseph Congdon. Dear brother of Richard (Debbie) Ryan and Jeff Ryan. Son-in-law of Donna (the late George F.) Nell. Brother-in-law of Susan (Dave) Winkler, Linda Hurlebaus, Lori (Dave) McCalligan, Patrick Nell, Heidi (Matt) Powers and Michael Nell. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends and dear colleagues at Quad Graphics. Preceded in death by his parents Ivan and Verlee, sister Cheryl and brother Steve (Pat).Private services will be held. A celebration of Norman's life will be held at a later date. Memorials and/or flowers may be sent to Sandy's home. For full notice please visit funeral home website.