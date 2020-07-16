Norman J. FonsOf Muskego, formerly of Greendale, WI. Born on May 25, 1929 in Milwaukee to John and Felicia Fons. Died at his home on July 13, 2020, age 91 years. Norm earned a business degree from Marquette University and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin. He served in the Army for 7 years in the counterintelligence unit. Norm married Judy Weinstock on August 8, 1959. He was an avid golfer and tennis player, and was a member of the Lions Club for 56 years. Norm loved puzzles, reading, and cycling through Door County. He was know for his kindness, patience and unmatched devotion and generosity to his family.Norm is survived by his wife Judy Fons, children Cheryl (Peter) Sazama, Terry (Laura) Fons, Randy (Sharon) Fons, Karen (Ray) Borden, John (Kim) Fons, and Brian Fons, Further survived by 19 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren (plus 3 in the oven), brother Robert Fons, sister Virginia Ziegler, and five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Felicia Fons, and his best friend Tom DeVeauSpecial thanks to Dr. Ted Eigner in Denver, CO, Dr. Rubina Qamar, and Aurora at Home Hospice for their assistance. Donations in Norm's name may be made to The Guest House, 1216 N. 13th St., Milwaukee, 53235 or Hunger Task Force, 201 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee, 53214.Private family services were held. A celebration of Norm's life will be held at a later date.