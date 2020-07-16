1/1
Norman J. Fons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman J. Fons

Of Muskego, formerly of Greendale, WI. Born on May 25, 1929 in Milwaukee to John and Felicia Fons. Died at his home on July 13, 2020, age 91 years. Norm earned a business degree from Marquette University and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin. He served in the Army for 7 years in the counterintelligence unit. Norm married Judy Weinstock on August 8, 1959. He was an avid golfer and tennis player, and was a member of the Lions Club for 56 years. Norm loved puzzles, reading, and cycling through Door County. He was know for his kindness, patience and unmatched devotion and generosity to his family.

Norm is survived by his wife Judy Fons, children Cheryl (Peter) Sazama, Terry (Laura) Fons, Randy (Sharon) Fons, Karen (Ray) Borden, John (Kim) Fons, and Brian Fons, Further survived by 19 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren (plus 3 in the oven), brother Robert Fons, sister Virginia Ziegler, and five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Felicia Fons, and his best friend Tom DeVeau

Special thanks to Dr. Ted Eigner in Denver, CO, Dr. Rubina Qamar, and Aurora at Home Hospice for their assistance. Donations in Norm's name may be made to The Guest House, 1216 N. 13th St., Milwaukee, 53235 or Hunger Task Force, 201 S. Hawley Ct., Milwaukee, 53214.

Private family services were held. A celebration of Norm's life will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
4144256060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved