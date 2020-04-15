|
Norman J. Janikowski
Sun City, AZ - Norman J Janikowski, Sun City Arizona, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 with his children Kelly Storbeck and Norman Jr by his side. Born in Stevens Point, WI on December 28, 1940 the son of the late Harry and Grace (nee: Lake) Janikowski.
Norman retired from Bucyrus Erie in South Milwaukee, WI, where he was employed as a machinist. He was a very passionate member of the Local 1343 where he acted as the Union President for years. Upon retirement he and his wife, Karen (nee: Conery), who preceded him in death on March 20, 2009) moved to Peoria, AZ to be with their children, grandchildren and to enjoy the sun and warm weather. He had since found a love for bingo and Sunday concerts in the park.
He is survived by daughter Kelly (Moe) Storbeck, son Norman Jr., grandchildren (Jason, Deric, Cierra, Brianna and Destiny), brother Harold (Scooter) Janikowski, sister Margaret Lampshire, nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents and beloved wife he was preceded in death by siblings, Donald Janikowski, Catherine Centell, Conrad Janikowski, Joan Nicholas, Audrey Kroll, Harry Janikowski, infant brother Thomas and granddaughter Heide Storbeck.
Contributions in his memory can be made at azheartfoundation.org
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020