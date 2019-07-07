Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Clare Catholic Church
7616 Fritz St.
Wind Lake, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Clare Catholic Church
7616 Fritz St.
Wind Lake, WI
Norman "Norm" Jung

Norman "Norm" Jung Notice
Jung, Norman "Norm" Passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, age 90 years. Loving husband of Pauline for 63 wonderful years. Proud father of Jeffrey (Marjie), Debra (Dale) Anderson, and Dale (Liz). Caring grandpa of Jordan, Blake, Adam, and Austin. Brother of Ronald (Pat) Jung and Joan Dibb. Also survived by his loving niece Marsha and many other relatives and friends. Norm was a Union Carpenter and a Korean War Veteran. He also loved all of his dogs. Visitation Tuesday, July 9th from 3-6 PM at St. Clare Catholic Church, 7616 Fritz St. Wind Lake, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 6 PM. Memorials appreciated to St. Clare Catholic Church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
