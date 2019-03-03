Services
Norman K. Burkholz Notice
Burkholz, Norman K. Born to Eternal Life on Tues., Feb. 26, 2019 at the age of 90. He will be deeply missed by his devoted wife, Mary, along with his 5 children, Barb (Michael) Shore, Karen (Tom) McCann, Jim (Diane) Burkholz, Mark (Vilma) Burkholz and Susie (Tom) Ford. Norm is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Erin (Steve) McCann Howard, Eric McCann, Kelly Devlin, Brad and Chad Burkholz, Brea Burkholz and Justin Burkholz. Further survived by great grandchildren Adam, Anna and Austin McCann, Katy Burkholz and Grant Howard. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention, especially his congregational family at St. Mary's Parish in Menomonee Falls. After working as an accountant for Falls Block Company Inc., Norm formed his own business, Pool Park Inc., along with his brother Herb. When he retired, Norm passed the business on to his children Sue and Mark, who continue his legacy. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 7 at the FUNERAL HOME from 4PM until time of Memorial Service at 6PM. Norm will be privately laid to rest at St. Mary's Church Cemetery in Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Norm's name to the Wisconsin Humane Society greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019
