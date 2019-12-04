Resources
Norman Klobuchar

Norman Klobuchar Notice
Norman Klobuchar

Cudahy - Was born to eternal life at the age of 88 on Dec. 3rd. Loving husband to Mary Ann (Beck) for over 64 years, loving father to Norman, Margaret (Jeff) Queen, Mary (Dean) Wainscott, Kevin (AnneMarie), Louise Klobuchar and Elizabeth Klobuchar. Further survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 great- grandchildren and many other family and friends. Funeral Mass to take place on Dec. 21st at DIVINE MERCY CHURCH, 800 Marquette Ave. So. Milw. at Noon. Family will greet guests from 10 AM until 11:45 AM. For further life story of Norm please visit sunsetoptions.com.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 15, 2019
