Johnson, Norman L. Age 96, died on Tue., July 2, 2019. Born in Wittenberg, WI on Sept. 25, 1922 to George Alvin and Selma (nee Christiansen) Johnson. He had delivered milk for Wern Farms and later owned Johnson Pest Control. Survived by relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife Hazel, brothers Alvin, Phillip and Donald, sister Annette and sisters-in-law Doris (late Tony) Biever and Barbara (late Arthur) Hargrave. Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Jerusalem Cemetery in Wales.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019