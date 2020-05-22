Norman L. Schmidt
Norman L. Schmidt "Norm" "Normie", age 75, passed away on May 20,2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and dog Cooper after a courageous battle with cancer.
Norm is survived his wife and best friend of 44 years, Marilyn (nee Matusin); son Bryan, grandchildren Hannah and Bennett, brother Terry (Mary Ann) of Ohio; mother-in-law Emily A. Matusin; brother-in-law's Dennis (Ruth) Matusin and Gary Matusin. He was the proud uncle of Brent (Michelle) Matusin, Scott (Mariah) Matusin, Jody Matusin (Scott Boyd), Bradley Matusin, and David (Leanne) Schmidt; great-uncle of Paisley, Magnolia, Camryn, Clayton Matusin, and Cory Schmidt. He will be truly missed by his side kick, Cooper (golden retriever). He is further survived by cousins and many friends.
Norm is preceded is death by his parents Norman and Mildred Schmidt; and father-in-law Frank Matusin.
Norm worked in the Glove and Safety Products business for 34 years. After retiring, he then worked for Ewald Automotive in sales and a driver for 9 years. He loved fishing and spending time up north, but his main love was spending time on the golf course. He was an all-around sports fan. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, and Marquette. He went to Eastern New Mexico University on a baseball scholarship and was later signed by the Los Angeles Angels in the AA Farm System. Norm was also a member of the Oconomowoc Lions Club and was a commissioner on the Sunnyfield Acres Water Association.
Marilyn would like to send a special thank you to the Aurora at Home Hospice, Father Andrew Johnson and Ruth Matusin. Also, a thank you to our family - Dennis, Ruth, Gary, Brent, Scott, Brad, Jody, and Bryan; neighbors Mary, Mark, Jackie, and Mike; dear friends Wes and Marge; and my employer Rodrian Insurance, with them, they made it a little easier helping me through a very difficult time for the past 14 months.
Memorials in Norms name can be made out to the charity of your choice.
Services are pending at this time due to COVID-19. Please check www.pagenkopf.com for any updated service information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.