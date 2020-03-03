Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
N35 W23360 Capitol Dr.
Pewaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Waldhauser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman M. Waldhauser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman M. Waldhauser Notice
Norman M. Waldhauser

Sussex - Passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2020. Age 86 years. Loving husband of the late Mardene. Loving dad of Sharon Waldhauser and Daniel Waldhauser. Dear brother of Lawrence (the late Marie), Raymond (Remy), and the late Robert (the late Ruby) Waldhauser. Further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be Fri. March 6 at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, N35 W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee, WI from 10 AM until 11:15 AM with the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:30 AM. Private burial.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline