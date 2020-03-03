|
Norman M. Waldhauser
Sussex - Passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2020. Age 86 years. Loving husband of the late Mardene. Loving dad of Sharon Waldhauser and Daniel Waldhauser. Dear brother of Lawrence (the late Marie), Raymond (Remy), and the late Robert (the late Ruby) Waldhauser. Further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Fri. March 6 at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, N35 W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee, WI from 10 AM until 11:15 AM with the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:30 AM. Private burial.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020