Blane Goodman Funeral Service Llc
10050 North Port Washington Road
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-4444
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation Shalom
7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd
Fox Point, WI
Norman Marcus

Norman Marcus Notice
Norman Marcus

Bayside - December 22, 2019, age 83, of Bayside. Loving husband of Doreen Marcus (nee Pass). Dear father of Mardee (Ken) Handler and Kent (Marie) Marcus. Adoring grandfather of David, Jenny, Hillary, Jason; Tiernan and Evie. Brother-in-law to Stephen (Laurie) Pass and Terry (the late Eugene) Marcus, and the late Blema (the late Jack) Pollack. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Always devoted to family first, Norm was a dedicated financial advisor for over 57 years and trusted friend to many.

Funeral services 11 AM Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Interment private. Memorials to Children's Dyslexia Center-Milwaukee: 3000 W. Wisconsin Avenue, PO BOX 2018, Milwaukee, WI 53201 or Congregation Shalom.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
