Norman "Norm" Schultz
Norman "Norm" Schultz

Oconomowoc - On Friday, September 4, 2020, Norm saw the light of eternal life and jumped at the chance to be with his soulmate, Betty Ann (Nee Peshak), his wife of 56 years. Cherished dad of Mike (Terry), Mary Kay Buckley, and Laurie (Rick) Cox. Loving grandpa of Tyler (Myranda) Schultz, Michael (Dana) Nicola, Danna Schultz, Kristin Cox, Ashley (Chris) Suchla, and Emily Cox. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 6-8PM. Additional visitation at Fr. Kentenich Hall at the Schoenstatt Retreat Center, W284 N698 Cherry Lane, Waukesha, WI 53188, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 9-1030AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 1030AM. Burial at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery in Elm Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Schoenstatt Retreat Center.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
the Funeral Home
SEP
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Fr. Kentenich Hall at the Schoenstatt Retreat Center
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Fr. Kentenich Hall at the Schoenstatt Retreat Center
