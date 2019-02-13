|
|
Mathews, Nova Isabelle (Nee Chapman) Passed away on January 29, 2019 at the age of 91. She joins her husband James, sons Michael and Timothy, and daughter Mary. Mother-in-law to Janiece and Susan Mathews and James Roth. Grandmother of Jennifer (Patrick) Cullert, Jessica (Brett) Kroening, Amanda (Jake) Gustafson, and Tracy Mathews. Great-grandmother of Jackson and Grace Cullert, Sutton and Evan Kroening, and Laine and Henrick Gustafson. Nova is also survived by her step-grandchildren Jim, Jeff, and Dan Roth and their families. Funeral Service Monday, February 25, 2019 at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Waukesha, with Visitation at 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's Church or a charity of donor's choice appreciated. To receive obit/directions text 1834598 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019