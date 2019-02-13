Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
Waukesha, WI
View Map
Nova Isabelle Mathews Notice
Mathews, Nova Isabelle (Nee Chapman) Passed away on January 29, 2019 at the age of 91. She joins her husband James, sons Michael and Timothy, and daughter Mary. Mother-in-law to Janiece and Susan Mathews and James Roth. Grandmother of Jennifer (Patrick) Cullert, Jessica (Brett) Kroening, Amanda (Jake) Gustafson, and Tracy Mathews. Great-grandmother of Jackson and Grace Cullert, Sutton and Evan Kroening, and Laine and Henrick Gustafson. Nova is also survived by her step-grandchildren Jim, Jeff, and Dan Roth and their families. Funeral Service Monday, February 25, 2019 at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Waukesha, with Visitation at 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's Church or a charity of donor's choice appreciated. To receive obit/directions text 1834598 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
