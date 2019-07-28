|
Brueckner, Gilbert O. "Gil" Entered into Eternal Life on Sunday, July 21, 2019 age 85 years. Beloved husband of 65 years to Doris (Nee Wilson). Loving father of Julene (Shane) Houle and Bruce (Lauren) Brueckner. Dear grandfather of Kaitlyn (Andrew), Eric, Ben and Sarah (Roman). Great grandfather of Savannah, Dmitry and Sawyer. Brother of David (Sharon) Brueckner. Uncle of Douglas Brueckner and JoyLynn (Rob) Wedel. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, August 2 at Spring Creek Church, N35 W22000 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee, from 9:30 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. If desired memorials to Spring Creek Church or Cedarville University, 251 N. Main Street, Cedarville, OH 45314 would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019